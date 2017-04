Merrill area Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs completed their Scouting for Food project Saturday, collecting food for the Merrill Community Food Pantry and the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry. More than 100 scouts and adults helped with the project.

More than 4,893 items – totaling over 4,076 p

ounds – were collected over the Merrill and Gleason areas.

Pictured, scouts deliver the items to the Merrill Community Food Pantry Saturday morning.