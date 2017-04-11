Merrill Police reports

April 3

3:43 p.m.- A caller reported a package belonging to her had been accidentally delivered to the wrong address. Attempts to retrieve the package back have been unsuccessful so she called for police assistance. The suspect address is known and follow-up continues.

5:14 p.m.- A caller reported a scam attempt. He had received a letter from a purported attorney’s office in New York. The letter claims he was a suspect in shoplifting from Walmart and instructed him to send $200 to rectify the matter. The officer confirmed this was a scam attempt.

10:24 p.m.- A caller reported her vehicle window had been smashed out while parked at the high school lot. A possible suspect is known. The officer will be reviewing surveillance video and proceed from there.

April 4

3:49 p.m.- An officer was conducting follow up on a child abuse complaint. The officer was in contact with a male party who had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and the male suspect was arrested and was transported to the jail.

April 7

11:02 p.m.- Officers responded to a disturbance at a local tavern. A male party had entered the bar with a young child and had a physical altercation with the bartender. The male party was arrested for battery and bail jumping.

April 8

7:58 p.m.- An officer responded to a theft from a local business. The employee advised the two suspects left in a white colored vehicle. The vehicle was not located. Suspects were identified by video surveillance and the investigation is ongoing.

April 9

3:28 a.m.- Officers responded to a domestic complaint. The male party had left prior to law enforcement arriving on scene. The male party returned to the residence later and contact was made by officers as he pulled in behind the residence. The male was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

6:42 a.m.- Officers responded to a theft complaint. The suspects had left in a vehicle which was located by an officer and a traffic stop was conducted. Both males in the vehicle denied the allegations and the items were not located inside the vehicle. The victim positively identified one of the males as the suspect. He was arrested for theft and bail jumping. The items that were stolen were located a block from the scene.

5:41 p.m.- Officers responded to a theft complaint. The caller stated a female party stole his wallet and left on foot. The female was located and did not have the wallet. The female was observed throwing an item into the grass as officers made contact with her. The item was a methamphetamine smoking device. The female also had a gem bag of methamphetamine in her pocket. The female was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and four counts of bail jumping.