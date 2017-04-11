Margaret M. Rajek, 92, of Merrill passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at Artisan Assisted Living in Merrill, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

Margaret was born March 10, 1925 in Carter Lake, Nebraska, daughter of the late William and Marie Moran. She married Edgar D. Rajek on March 24, 1945 in Omaha, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1981. Margaret worked as a sales representative for WSAW News Channel 7 in Wausau. She enjoyed taking part in Community Theater in Lincoln County and Wausau. Margaret was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wausau.

Survivors include her sons, Edgar (Kathy) Rajek, Jr. of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Michael (Brenda) Rajek of Eau Claire, Dan (Becky) Rajek of Merrill, Thomas (Carrie) Rajek of Atlanta, Georgia and Steven (Cindy) Rajek of Mosinee; her grandchildren, Arthur, Katie, Alison, Andy, Jackie, Chris, Erik and Brad; and her great-grandchildren, Ashley, Hart, Michael, Matthew, Kaylee, Reilley, Hamzah, Hasan, Yusuf, Graeme and Elinor. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edgar D. Rajek, Sr.; her parents, William and Marie Moran; two great-grandchildren, Kimberly and Matthew; two sisters; and two brothers.

Private services will be held. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

The Rajek family suggests memorials be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

