Hatchet baseball has big day in Montello

After losing their first two conference games of the season last week, the Hatchet varsity baseball team took out their frustrations on Montello and Wautoma Saturday. Tomahawk scored 23 runs in each game on a total of 38 hits.

In the first game against Wautoma, the Hatchets jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two innings. Wautoma battled back to make it a one-run game going into the fourth inning. Tomahawk would blow the game open with four runs in the fourth and a 13-run explosion in the fifth to end the game at a lopsided 23-5.

“It was great to see our bats wake up,” said THS coach Wes Roessler. “The guys jumped out to an early lead and built on it throughout the game.”

Jakob Kahle tallied six RBIs on two hits, one of them a grand slam homer. Justin Jarvensivu added three RBIs on a homerun of his own. The Hatchet offense put up 15 hits.

On the mound for Tomahawk, William Russell got the win in 3 2/3 innings of work, giving up three hits and five runs (four earned). Wyatt Kupper wrapped things up, pitching a perfect 1 1/3 innings while striking out two.

The Hatchet bats did not cool for the second game of the day, racking up a 23-7 win over Montello while collecting 23 hits.

“Sometimes the bats go to sleep after a big game, but they had an even bigger day at the plate in the second game,” Roessler noted.

Tomahawk put the game out of reach early with six runs in the first inning and 12 in the second to lead 18-0 after two innings. The Hatchets tacked on five more runs in the fifth to put the game away.

“It was a great team effort,” Roessler said. “To have a total of 38 hits in two games is almost unbelievable.”

Top hitters for Tomahawk included Isaac Weber (4-5, 3 RBI, 3 dbls), Jake Ruid (4-5, 2 RBI, 1 dbl), Zach Volz (3-3, 1 RBI) and Nick Baacke (2-2, 3 RBI).

Eli Wurl got the win, striking out four, allowing four hits and three earned runs in three innings of work. Kupper closed the show, allowing three hits and four unearned runs in two innings.

Mo-town woes

Tomahawk suffered a 15-6 loss to Mosinee in its GNC opener last Tuesday.

On the strength of a 5-run second inning, the Indians held a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the second. Tomahawk answered with four runs to close the gap in the bottom of the inning. But, Mosinee tacked on nine more runs over the last five innings to take the 15-6 win.

Tomahawk collected six hits, while committing five errors and stranding 14 men on base. Weber went 2-5 with an RBI and Ruid was 2-4 with an RBI.

Brett Gerber took the loss, allowing six hits and eight runs (seven earned) in three innings. Jakob Kahle pitched the next three, allowing two hits and three runs (two earned). Kupper gave up three hits and four runs (one earned) in the seventh.

“We knew this would be a tough game coming into it,” Roessler said. “We gave Mosinee too many opportunities and the took advantage of them.

“The guys never gave up and kept battling. I am proud of them for that.”

Red Robin rout

The Hatchet defense struggled Thursday night in a 12-0 home loss to the Antigo Red Robins, committing seven errors on the night.

“Our defense took us out of the game,” Roessler said. “We cannot commit seven errors against a team like Antigo and expect to be in the game.”

Brady Tatro, Antigo’s starter on the mound, threw 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and three walks. Tatro downed three consecutive batters in four of his six innings pitched for the evening.

Zach Volz recorded the loss for the Hatchets in three innings of work, allowing seven unearned runs on two hits and seven walks. Fred Koth was responsible for five runs in three innings of relief, walking two batters while giving up three hits.

Jarvensivu and Kahle each posted singles as the Hatchets were held in check with two hits on the day.

“We have to play better than this to compete against teams like Antigo and Mosinee,” Roessler said following the loss.

The Hatchets are scheduled to hit the road with games at Marathon Tuesday and Lakeland Thursday.