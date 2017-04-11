Food pantry to benefit from duck pictures

Children’s portraits with live ducklings will result in donations to a local food pantry. Phil Ziesemer Photography, Ltd. Will host a special portrait event, April 20-29.

“During our spring children’s portrait special, we will photograph children in our studio with live ducklings and our indoor pond,” says Phillip Ziesemer, photographer and co-owner of the studio. “The children will have a sturdy, wooden pier to sit on while they interact with the ducks,” he added.

During the special, the portrait studio will waive its session fees and instead accept non-perishable food that will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul community food pantry.

“We usually run one food raising event in the fall each year but decided to add another in 2017,” stated the photographer. “These types of specials are fun for us and the community also benefits, plus our portrait packages will be discounted 20%,” he said.

Portrait appointments can be made by calling the studio at 715-536-4540.

