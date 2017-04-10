Sandra “Sandy” Jane Hoffman, age 74, of Merrill, passed away after a hard battle with brain cancer, on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Aspirus Palliative Care Unit in Wausau. Sandy was born on September 18, 1942 to the late John and Francis July in Tomahawk, WI. She attended and graduated from Merrill High School.

When Sandy was younger, she worked at Weinbrenner shoe factory in Merrill, WI before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her 2 daughters. Sandy retired from working as a secretary at her husband’s business, S&R Concrete.

Sandy loved get-togethers. She adored her children and grandchildren – family was her first priority. Sandy was a spirited woman that had a heart of gold. Christmas was Sandy’s favorite holiday, she would enjoy spending time decorating, baking and preparing the meals. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping. Sandy would take in all of the beauty that nature offers, while enjoying a book in her gazebo. She would also enjoy feeding all of her birds, even the turkeys that would come into the yard! When the weather wasn’t so nice, you could find Sandy inside starting a new knitting project or playing cards with her favorite group of ladies. After retirement, Roy and Sandy loved to travel. They went on a cruise to Alaska, drove out East and West several times and visited their favorite casinos. Sandy enjoyed going to casinos. She will be sadly missed.

Sandy is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years: Roy Hoffman of Merrill, her daughters: Rhonda Majetic and Renee (Matt) Garske, both of Merrill, grandchildren: Scott Hoffman of Green Bay, WI and Josh Hoffman, Kian Garske and Ava Garske, all of Merrill, sisters: Francis Hildrebrand of Merrill and Johnnie (Milan) Roberts of Muscoda, WI, nephews: Brian Zuehlke and Larry July, both of Merrill, along with numerous other nieces and nephews and her special friend: Judy Stevens. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents: John and Francis July, son-in-law: Len Majetic, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

A Funeral Liturgy for Sandy will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10am at St. Francis Catholic Church in Merrill, WI. Deacon Jim Arndt will preside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 4pm – 8pm

at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill, and again on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 9amuntil the time of the liturgy, at the church. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in the town of Rock Falls will immediately follow the liturgy. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be directed to Jessi’s Wish (N873 Mile Square Ave Merrill Wi 54452). Family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Oncology Unit and the Palliative Care Unit for their care and support shown towards Sandy and her family. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.