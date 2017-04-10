Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 36-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Tuesday evening on a probation violation charge. Just before 11 p.m., a report was received that the woman was drinking there in violation of her probation rules. She was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and held.

Charges will be forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney after a 52-year-old man from Albany, Wis., led deputies on a high speed chase. On Wednesday, authorities in Langlade County notified Lincoln County that the man was wanted in connection with an investigation into a child sex crime. The suspect fled from law enforcement throughout several jurisdictions. Along with a felony charge of fleeing the man will also face traffic citations.

A 48-year-old Wausau woman was arrested Wednesday morning on a probation violation charge. The woman appeared in Lincoln County Court on a civil matter but a check showed she was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of her probation. She was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and held.

A 27-year-old Tripoli woman was taken into custody Friday evening on a traffic charge. A cell 911 caller reported an erratic driver on US Hwy. 51. A deputy located the vehicle, observed its driving behavior and stopped it. The driver submitted to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for the first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was later released to a responsible party.

The Wisconsin DNR has lifted the burning ban for Lincoln County as of Sunday evening. The DNR updates their web site daily about restrictions on burning daily about 11 a.m. You need a permit and you must contact the DNR toll free hotline or check their web site to see if burning is allowed at the time you wish to burn. Several smoke reports were checked this past week to find people burning despite the burning ban. Those fires were extinguished and the DNR Ranger was notified.

The week of April 9-15 has been declared National Telecommunicator’s Week. The 911 center at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is staffed with 10 communications officers who provide around the clock coverage for all residents of Lincoln County. In the last five years, 113,718 calls for service were entered – that is an average of just under 23,000 per year. Of those, 28,954 came in via 911 with over 10,000 callers requesting an ambulance. The Telecommunication Officers dispatch for three law enforcement agencies, five fire departments, two EMS agencies, and two first responder groups. The Lincoln County 911 Center also acts as a secondary answering point for 911 calls placed inside Marathon County. When an emergency in that county prompts numerous 911 calls, many of them roll over to Lincoln County where they are sorted and sent back to the county of origin based on their priority.

The number of car deer crashes remains low with five being reported this past week.