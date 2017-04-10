Dorothy E. Seidel, 94, of Merrill, was born into eternal life Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Born in Merrill, Wisconsin on May 31, 1922, Dorothy was the daughter of the late George and Millicent (Procknow) Wegner. She married Charles F. ‘Charlie’ Seidel in Merrill on August 18, 1945. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2009.

Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Merrill High School. She spent the majority of her workforce years at Weinbrenner Shoe Company both in the factory and later in the office. In later years, she worked for M.A.P.S. in the food service area and finally as a custodian.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Merrill. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and also helped with salad luncheons. Dorothy enjoyed reading and gardening. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Tom (Nancy) Seidel of Merrill; daughter, Sharie Fritcher of Merrill; grandchildren, Kelli (Chris) Sarver, Chad (Chrisy) Fritcher, Jeremy Fritcher, and Kimberly Seidel all of Merrill, and Eric Seidel of Gleason; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Bergmann (Madelaine Deveau) of Green Bay, Connor Bergmann (Holli Halfmann) of Fitchburg, and Benjamin Bergmann, Riley Fritcher and Tyler Fritcher all of Merrill. Dorothy is further survived by a brother, William Wegner of Merrill; a sister, Georgena Burns of Waterbury, Connecticut; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Kleinschmidt of Goodyear, Arizona and Esther Wegner of Merrill; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her step father, Ernest Kleinschmidt; her brothers, Earl Kleinschmidt, August Kleinschmidt, Norman Kleinschmidt, Alvin Kleinschmidt, Ernest Kleinschmidt, Giles Kleinschmidt, Emil Wegner, Eldor Wegner and Harold Wegner; and her sister, Laona Kawalek.

“We will remember Dorothy as a patient and loving, faith-filled person who always had a smile, even in her last days. She never had a harsh word and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.”

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Christ United Methodist Church, Merrill. The Rev. Ho Lee and The Rev. Carolyn Saunders will co-officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels would be appreciated.