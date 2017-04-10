Andrew P. Immel, age 30, of Merrill, passed away accidently on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Andrew was born on January 19, 1987, in Shawano, son of Paul Immel and Pamela Allen. Andrew was currently in the apprenticeship program at Reindl Printing, Merrill. Andrew enjoyed playing guitar and had played in several bands throughout the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed motorcycling and four wheeling, skateboarding, and music. Andrew was a fun loving guy who his friends nicknamed “Goose”. Andrew’s great joy came from being a loving father to his one year old daughter Emma Grace.

Andrew is survived by his father, Paul (Nancy) Immel, Merrill; his mother, Pamela Toppel, Tomahawk; his fiancée, Katrina Miller, Merrill; his daughter, Emma Grace Immel, Merrill; two sisters, Liz Immel, Oregon, and Melissa Immel, Wausau; his grandparents, Dorothy Allen, New London, and Kenneth (Marilyn) Immel, Larson, Wisconsin; and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service for Andrew will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Chaplain Ray Slatton will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

