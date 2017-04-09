Honor flight receives $1,000 donation

By Beatriz Sanchez Pacios

Reporter

Tom and Kathy Sheldon have donated for the second time to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, this time in the amount of $1000.

As the couple explained, the gesture is symbollic of their appreciation for what the flight accomplishes for local veterans;

“We want to give a little something back.”

The check was presented at Bev & Tom’s Bar on Friday, March 31, to James K. Campbell, Jr., co-founder and VP of marketing for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

“It costs $500 to send veterans on trips and donations like this. Bev & Tom’s fundraiser helps send them for free. This one will help four vets,” Campbell said

The wait list for Merrill is 50 people (49 Vietnam and one Korea), and the number of people in the total wait list is 907. Over 100 vets are sent per flight, approximately four times a year.

The only qualification to apply for a trip is “to have served in the U.S. military, in any capactity, anywhere in the world during the following time periods: Merchant Marines – 12/7/1941 to 8/15/1945; WWII era– 12/7/1941 to 12/31/1946; Korea era– 6/25/1950 to 1/31/1955; Vietnam era– 2/28/1961 to 5/7/1975,” as it states on the Honor Flight web page, http://www.neverforgottenhonorflight.org/application.htm.