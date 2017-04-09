Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Codey K. Breunig, 25 of Merrill– was charged April 3 with a Felony charge of Strangulation and Suffocation as well as several Misdemeanor charges including Intimidating a Victim-Dissuade Reporting, Disorderly Conduct and two charges of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

According to court records, Breunig was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1.

During the incident, officers responded to a reported 911 hang-up call at a local hotel. Upon further investigation, it was discovered Breunig had been involved in an altercation inside one of the hotel rooms with another party. During the altercation, Breunig reportedly choked the other party causing the party difficulty in breathing.

Breuning was also found to have two open bonds, one of which prohibiting contact between Breunig and the other party involved as well as Breunig being prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages.

Breunig remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $2,500 cash bond with conditions of being prohibited from possessing or consuming alcoholic beverage and prohibited from being on the premises of bars or taverns.

Scott R. Martin, 41 of Merrill– was charged April 3 with a Misdemeanor charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

According to court records, Martin was reportedly involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on Saturday April 1.

During the incident, an officer reportedly observed Martin riding a bicycle and knew Martin to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Upon being approached by the officer, Martin reportedly fled on the bicycle only to be taken into custody a short time later.

Martin pled Not Guilty at his court appearance and remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $500 signature bond..