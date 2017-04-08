Schenzel garners early-season accolades

MHS junior Autumn Schenzel hit the ground running this season as a member of the Bluejay varsity Girls track team, literally.

In the season opener two weeks ago, Schenzel spearheaded the girl’s effort in their six-team home indoor invitational meet; placing 2nd 200 meter dash event with a time of 28.5 seconds.

Schenzel would also come up big for the ladies in the 50 meter dash with a time of 7.2 seconds. When the ladies head to outdoor competition later this month, Schenzel will compete in the 100 and 200 meter dash events.

A three-year member of the varsity track squad, Autumn also competes on the varsity cross country team in the fall and basketball squad in the winter .Aside from sports, Schenzel is very active in various MHS groups and activities including serving as president of the MHS FFA Chapter, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Octagon Club, Earth Club, student council as well as serving as a link crew leader.

Daughter of Greg and Sarah Schenzel of Merrill, Autumn currently maintains a flawless 4.0 GPA. Following graduation, Autumn plans to attend a 4-year university; majoring in Animal Science. Although she has yet to make a final decision, UW-River Falls is one of many schools topping her list.