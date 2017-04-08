Local pair keep it ‘moving’

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Thanks to the foresight and entrepreneurial vision of two local men with years of moving experience under their belts, the local community now has a fully insured, safety minded and affordable option for their moving needs in G&B Moving LLC.

Established last September by Chris Grawien and his wife Tanya, Grawien quickly enlisted the assistance of childhood friend and fellow mover Aaron Beyer.

“We both have worked in the moving industry for several years.” Chris explains.

“I’ve had the idea for starting my own moving service for a couple years. Then last fall my wife Tanya and I decided to get serious and pulled the trigger on the idea. We went out and got a trailer for my truck and gave it a go.”

“Chris brought up the idea about starting his new business and asked me to partner with him.” Beyer adds.

“It sounded like a great idea and so far it’s been great!”

Around the same time the pair were getting their plan organized, they learned the ownership of locally owned and operated moving service; City Transfer, would soon be retiring after 38 years of service to the community.

“Before we went any further we contacted Gary Schmidt, owner of City Transfer. We talked to him about our idea. to get his thoughts on it and so on. He confirmed he was retiring,” Chris explains.

“And now even though he’s retired, Gary works very closely with us. We wouldn’t be as successful as we are now; a year into this, without him.

“We are very grateful for everything he has done for us.” Aaron adds.

Along with Grawien’s 2017 GMC pickup and 24’ trailer, the pair utilize a complete line of equipment to cater to any moving project big or small. From padded mats to cover fragile items to furniture dollies and moving carts , Aaron and Chris can accommodate any need; commercial or residential moving.



While the pair focus their services in the greater-Merrill area, they are willing and able to take on projects statewide, having covered areas as far south as Germantown and the Madison area to as far as north as Mercer and Hudson; moving customers ranging from attorney offices to jewelers and several apartments and homes.

For more information or to schedule an estimate, Chris and Aaron can be reached at 715-432-8231 or via their website at gandbmoving.com. G&B moving can also be found on Facebook at G&B Moving LLC.