Mary Heller, of Merrill, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Woodland Court in Merrill. She was 90 years old. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Merrill, a daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Gueiren) Schielke. She married Joseph Heller on May 13, 1951. He preceded her in death in 2002.

She was a graduate of Merrill High School, attended Lincoln County Normal School and received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

Early on in her marriage she lived in Texas where her husband was stationed in the Army. Returning to Wisconsin, Mrs. Heller taught at various one room schools and finished her teaching career as a grade school teacher in the Unified School District of Antigo retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason. She also attended service with her husband at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church in Antigo.

During her youth she spent many Sunday afternoons watching Joe play baseball in County league games. She also enjoyed spending time at her home; gardening, maintaining her yard and playing the organ.

Survivors include a sister, Marjorie Rajek of Merrill; a brother-in-law, David Jackson of Gleason; a brother-in-law, Fred Heller, Jr. of Gleason; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Jackson; a brother-in-law, Harold Rajek; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Breivogel and Barbara Tholl.

In following Mary’s request, a private family service will be held.

