Laura Kay (Seidlitz) Minoldo, age 49, passed away at A.grace Hospice Care in Fitchburg and entered into eternal life on April 3, 2017. She was born on October 9, 1967, in Merrill, Wisconsin, to Marian Seidlitz and the late Thomas Seidlitz.

Laura was baptized and later confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1986, having been a member of the National Honor Society and the swim team. Laura graduated from UW-Wisconsin with a B.S. Degree in 1990 and received her Master’s Degree in Education from UW-Lacrosse in 1992. She then taught at Lincoln Hills School and Ethan Allen School before teaching At Risk students in Waunakee in August 1997. Laura continued teaching in Waunakee until May 2006, at which time she received the award of Middle School Teacher of the Year.

On December 31, 2005, Laura and Tony Minoldo were united in marriage. In August 2006 they moved to the Chichester area of England, where Laura worked with handicapped adult students and in the school library. She also taught Math and English. The family moved to northern Italy in 2010, then back to Waunakee in 2012, and taught in Waunakee and Sun Prairie.

Laura was a gentle soul that appreciated and enjoyed nature and animals. She liked to be active, especially swimming. Laura was a selfless and giving woman and would always put others above herself. She adored her two daughters, who meant the world to her. The success of her students and former students was very important to her. Laura will be sadly missed by her children, family and many friends.

Survivors include her two daughters: Gabriella and Megan, and Megan’s father: Tony Minoldo, all of Waunakee; step-daughter: Renata Minoldo, England; her mother: Marian Seidlitz, and brother: Jeff (Marilyn) Seidlitz, both of Merrill; two sisters: Shari (Bill) Esposito, Northford, CT; and Lynn (Jon) Kretlow, Waukegan, IL; nephew, nieces, cousins and many treasured friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Seidlitz; step-father, Ellsworth Erdman; and sister, Teresa Seidlitz, aunt, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Laura will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Sarah Miller Nehring will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AMuntil the time of service Saturday, also at the church. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at A.grace Hospice Care, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, First Presbyterian Church in Waunakee, and the many kindhearted people in Waunakee who helped with meals, transportation, and everyday living. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorials to Gabi Minoldo. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.