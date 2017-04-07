Hatchet boys run into Red Robin buzz saw

Entering Great Northern Conference play for the first time in the 2017 season, the Antigo Red Robins (2-2) took down the Tomahawk Hatchets (0-1) 11-0 on Thursday night from Tyler Kahle Memorial Park.

Brady Tatro, Antigo’s starter on the mound, reached the century mark of the pitch count in his shutout win, throwing 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits and three walks. Tatro downed three consecutive batters in four of his six innings pitched for the evening.

Zach Volz recorded the loss for the Hatchets in three innings of work, allowing four earned runs on three hits and seven walks. Fred Koth was responsible for two runs in three innings of relief, walking two batters while giving up three hits.

With the Hatchets walking nine total batters, the Robins’ six hits were enough to plate 11 runners.

Justin Jarvensivu and Jakob Kahle each posted singles as the Hatchets were held in check with two hits on the day.

The Hatchets are scheduled to hit the road with games at Montello on Saturday, Marathon next Tuesday and Lakeland next Thursday.