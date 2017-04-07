Antigo nips Hatchets with one out to go

The Hatchet softball team saw a close game slip away in the final inning Thursday night, as they fell 4-3 at Antigo.

Tomahawk got off to a fast start, scoring all of their runs in the first inning. A lead-off single by Taylor Shilts got things going. With Shilts, Katy Volz and Rachel Dallman on base, the Antigo pitcher walked Danielle Kurth to walk in Tomahawk’s first run. With the bases still loaded and two outs, Whitney Osero drove in two runs with a double.

Antigo answered with single runs in the second and fifth innings. The Red Robins wouldn’t do any further damage until the bottom of the final inning.

“We carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh,” said THS coach John Larson. “We got the first two batters out only to see the Red Robins come up with three hits combined with an intentional walk to pull out the victory.”

Dallman pitched all seven innings for Tomahawk, striking out four, walking three and allowing four runs (three earned).

“Rachel Dallman was excellent on the mound,” Larson said. “The Hatchets played solid defense.”

Offensively, Tomahawk mustered three hits. Osero went 2-3 with a double and two RBIs; Shilts was 1-4.

“Very pleased for our first game,” Larson said. “Lady Hatchets played with a lot of energy all game long.”

Hatchet softball is back in action tonight at Chequamegon.