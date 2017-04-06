SPRING SPORTS PROFILE: 2017 Bluejay Girls Soccer

Head Coach: Kyle Hahn (1st year, previous assistant coach)

Assistant Coaches: Will Bialecki (9 years), Claire Peterson (5 years)

2016 Record: 3-16-1 overall/1-12-1 WVC (7th)

2016 Post Season: Lost Regional Semi-Final @ Rhinelander (4-0)

Returning All-Conference: None (Gabby Schlegel was named 2nd team all-conference last year as a junior, but tore her ACL in the fall and won’t be able to play this spring as a senior)

Key Returners: Bri Grosskurth (Sr./forward); Hunter Zecca (So./forward); Mae Litschauer (Jr./midfield); Renee Moonen (Jr./defense); Kate Peterson (Jr./defense)

Coach Hahn Quotable-

“The biggest highlight of 2016 was getting our first conference win in six-plus seasons. The Valley is a consistently tough conference to play in and it was a true testament to the girls’ work ethic and perseverance that they pulled a great victory out against Marshfield. It was a long time coming and well deserved.

“We’ve got an experienced group of players coming back this season and it shows with their confidence on the ball, There are also a few newcomers to the program who are already making their claim for varsity minutes. I think this group has a real opportunity to build off of last season’s conference win and take some points off of teams like West, East and Marshfield. Just like most seasons, we’ll have our work cut out for us against SPASH, Everest and Rapids; but if we get our approach and game plan right, there’s a chance we can cause those teams a good amount of frustration, as well. Overall, I’m excited to work with this group and get better each and every day.

“Much like the boys’ season this past fall, this will be the girls’ first opportunity to play home games under the lights at Jay Stadium,” Hahn explains. “It’s an awesome opportunity and one the girls are all looking forward to. We’re hoping the student body and community alike will come out to make some noise and support the team this spring. In May, we’ll be partnering with the Merrill Soccer Association to run a youth soccer camp on a couple of Saturdays. The camp will give participants an opportunity to learn skills from and play with the varsity team. We’re also planning to recognize all soccer camp participants at our last home game on May 19 against Regis. More information on the camp will be made available by Merrill Soccer Association in the upcoming weeks.”