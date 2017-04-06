SPRING SPORTS PROFILE: 2017 Bluejay Co-Ed Track and Field

Head Coach: Bethany Martinovici (5th Year) and Kurt VandenHeuvel (8th Year-7 as head boys coach)

Assistant Coaches: John Bezier (20+ years), Dave Arneson (20+ years), Guy Pawlicki (20+ years), Craig Hoffman (20+ years), Matt Juedes (2nd year), Kasie Holt (1st year), Ally Yirkovsky (1st Year)

2016 Record: Boys- 7th in WVC (24 points); Girls- 7th in WVC (27 points)

2016 Post Season: Jared Ollhoff and Rylee Folz-State Qualifiers

Returning All-Conference: Jared Ollhoff (jumps)

Key Returners: Dalie Thomas (sprints); Emily Sczygelsk

< > 2017 Boys Track and Field (Pictured Left to Right) Front Row: Isaiah Heyel, Isaac Meyer, Nate Grefe, Jared Ollhoff, Adam Laehn, Aidan Tautges, Jacob Romang, Nathan Koch, Luke Pfingstein 2nd Row: Cutler Nowak, David Genrich, Dallas Kaufman, Jackson Rammer, Matthew Williams, Jakob Mattson, Tyler Wolff, James Pawlicki, Cade Rajek, Jackson Vander Velde, Stephen Koch. 3rd Row: Alex Pfingstein, Nate Stenberg, Bryce Drasen, Ethan Halfman, Rob Oestreich, Jon Greutzmatcher, Josiah Nohr, Brandon Amelse, Dominic Lestikow, Travis Wright, Robert Hinner, Dawson Dengel

i (pole vault, jumps, hurdles, sprints); Morgan Wardall (shot put, discus, jumps); Autumn Schenzel (sprints), Ashlin Berry (jumps, mid-distance); Fiana Allen (hurdles), Mitchell Jaeger (pole vault); Jared Ollhoff (triple jump, high jump, relays); Adam Laehn (long jump, 200m relays); Jon Gruetzmacher (shot put, discus); Isaiah Heyel (sprints); James Pawlicki (sprints); Dominic Leistikow (sprints); Isaac Meyer (hurdles), Nate Grefe (jumps, sprints), Jacob Romang (mid-distance)

Coach Quotable:

“Last season was the first experience with our program to be coached in co-ed fashion. The amount of competition and teamwork that was revealed, reassured coaches it was a step in the right direction. We had many coaches with different areas of expertise and instead of hiring one of each for the boys and girls, we were able to use what we had in house.

“Of course the Otto Bacher was one of our favorite meets. Many opportunities were given and athletes always seem to follow through on that night. Looking ahead we see a team willing to put in the work to better themselves and their team,” Martinovici explains. “Our athletes, especially our veterans, are hungry to learn more about their respective events from their coaches and fellow athletes. Taking individual successes to motivate others to perform to the best of their ability is our goal for the season.

“We want our team to respect, listen, take criticism and learn from mistakes,” adds coach Bethany Martinovici. “We want them to be sincere, appreciate others, support each other when it is difficult and understand when things aren’t going as planned-that is ok!

“This character building goes to all stakeholders of our team. We are giving athletes amazing opportunities to condition, compete and build their character. Character will take them far beyond the track and field, and we are proud to be leading these athletes toward development. We have a great group of veterans and many young athletes. It will be extremely important to have our veterans take the young participants under their wing and aid in developing solid and competitive performances.”