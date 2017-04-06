SPRING SPORTS PROFILE: 2017 Bluejay Boys Golf

Head Coach: Joe Mertens (1986-92 Head Coach; 2006-2011 Assistant Golf Coach; 2012-present Head Coach)

Assistant Coaches: Bill Hauswirth and Andy Plisch

2016 Record: 7th WVC (11 points)

Key Returners: Hunter Wallace (So.), Mitchael Cammach (So.), Carson Baguhn (Fr.)

Coach Mertens Quotable-

“This is a very small and young squad this year. We graduated six seniors last year and Hunter Wallace is returning to varsity. Hunter played as our most valuable player last year with a scoring average of 90.3, and a low score of 77 at the tough Greenwood Hills Country Club.

“My prediction is that Hunter will be vying for our number one position this year, along with Freshman Russell Dettmering who is well known locally as an accomplished player.

“Mitchael Cammach and Carson Baguhn have experience playing and show promise as varsity golfers this year and I predict will round out our varsity team.

“While we are a young team, I am confident our golf supporters will be interested in following our team this year with Hunter and Russell leading the squad,” Mertens adds.

“We have a full 14-meet varsity schedule this year including our two-man best ball invitational on Saturday the 13th. Spectators are welcome to watch this well-attended event play out.”