SPRING SPORTS PROFILE: 2017 Bluejay Baseball

Head Coach: Shawn Schultz (2nd Year)

Assistant Coaches: Rob Klug (10th year), Mitch Osness (6th year), Chase Nelson (1st year)

2016 Record: 9-14 Overall, 5–7 WVC (5th)

2016 Post Season: @ Marshfield lost 10–2 in Regional Semi-Final

Returning All-Conference: Ryan Golisch (SR/2nd Team Pitcher); Ty Belfiori (SR/Honorable Mention Outfield)

Key Returners: Ryan Golisch (SR/P/1B), Ty Belfiori (SR/P/OF), Dan Duginski (SR/C/OF), Trey Seubert (SR/3B/P), Nick Bowe (SR/3B/SS)

Coach Schultz quotable-

“We had a tough start to the season last year. We lost four games in less than 30 hours to start the year and it took us a little while to get our pitching organized. We had some stretches where we played very well and then stretches of inconsistency.

“This season we have a strong group of seniors who are leading the way in early workouts and are dedicated to having a successful season,” Schultz adds. “We are working hard in practice to become a better defensive team. We need to develop consistency and confidence to make the routine-play all the time. We need to develop confidence in our ability to field the ball so that our pitching staff has confidence to throw strikes.

“We have good experience with our pitching staff. Ryan, Ty and Trey all threw double digit innings last year and were successful the majority of the time. We have Brett Seubert ready to go after a successful summer with the Legion team, and will find innings with some of our juniors like Zach Anderson, Brent Raleigh and Kobe Blake.

“Offensively, we have a group of seniors that made contributions last season and are looking to provide more consistent offense this year. We need to concentrate on consistent contact. We have shown the ability to get on base consistently but need to turn those baserunners into runs more often.

I think we should have a dynamic offense with some guys that can run and a few guys who should provide some power, but again the focus up and down the lineup has to be on making consistent, hard contact. You have to score to win and it makes the defense and pitching more comfortable when they know that the offense will back them up.”

“This should be an interesting season,” Schultz explains. “We start with Bayport; a perennial state tournament qualifier and then we will see Antigo, who will be very strong in Division 2 this year, both by the end of the first week. These early tests will give us a great idea of where we are as a team and what we need to improve on.

“As we move into the Valley season, Wausau West is loaded and Stevens Point will be solid. Rapids has some young guys that will lead them this year and Marshfield has quite a few guys coming back. It should be interesting, but we look forward to battling those teams and hope to challenge for the Wisconsin Valley Conference title.”