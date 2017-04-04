Volunteer or mentor at the Tall Pines Community Garden

Do you want to grow your own food and need space to grow? The Tall Pines Community Garden has garden space to rent for the 2017 growing season. Plot sizes and prices vary, starting at $20 for a full garden season. The garden is on Sixth Street and Memorial Drive, Merrill. The garden is fenced in and has access to water as well as the best soil for growing vegetables.

The garden is also in need of sponsorship to keep the water flowing and the soil rich for growing. Maybe you have a garden and would like to volunteer to help to maintain a garden plot for donation to our local food pantries. You could also mentor a new gardener, help get them growing. You could do this as a church group, an organization or individual.

The Tall Pines Community Garden is having an orientation meeting on April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Service Center, 801 N. Sales St., Merrill. If you’re interested in any of these opportunities, you can contact Ann Stoeckmann, Community Garden Grant Assistant, Lincoln County Health Department, at 715-536-0307, or email at AStoeckmann@co.lincoln.wi.us.

Tall Pines Community garden is made possible by the effort from Live Sustainable Lincoln County, Lincoln County UW Extension, and the Lincoln County Health Department. Funding has been provided by UW School of Medicine and Public Health and Ministry Health, Good Samaritan.

For more information about Lincoln County Health Department’s programs and services, visit lincolncountyhealthdepartment.com or find them on Facebook. Lincoln County Health Department is always working for a safer and healthier Lincoln County.