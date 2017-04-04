Softball sluggers come up big in season debut

Kelsie Belfiori beats the throw to the plate Friday night as Merrill rallied in the bottom of the third inning against Weyauwega-Fremont.

Posted by:
By Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Friday afternoon, Bluejay varsity softball made their 2017 season debut in a home showdown with the Weyauwega-Fremont Indians at the MARC.

Following a scoreless first and second inning, the Indians drew first blood with a run in the third. The Jays responded in powerhouse fashion with a four-run slugfest in the bottom of the third, then followed up with another in the fourth and a sixth run in the sixth to put the game away 6-1.

Maddix Bonnell, Kelsie Belfiori, Madisen Weix, Lindsey Casper, Molly Weix and Stephanie Schroeder crossed the plate for the ladies while Taylor Krueger held down the mound with two strikeouts and allowing just three hits.

The ladies will swing their bats once again Thursday afternoon, when they make their season WVC debut at Wausau East. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. at East High School.

Stats: Calle Johnson (SB/RBI), Calli Oberg (2B/2RBI), Casper (2B/RBI), Schroeder (2B), Weix (2B), Bonnell (SB), Patience Pyan (SB).

