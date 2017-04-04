‘Let Them Be Little’ family formal dance

Approximately 200 people attended the first annual family formal dance, “Let Them Be Little,” at Kate Goodrich Elementary School last Saturday night. The event was sponsored by the Kate Goodrich P.T.O, partly as a school fundraiser and partly as a service to families in the Lincoln County area.

Dancegoers were amazed at the elaborate decorations depicting the game, Candyland. Families were given game cards and became human tokens, following the game board on the floor. Children were given flowers and then pictures were taken. Candyland characters greeted participants and invited them to have punch, cookies, popcorn, licorice or ice cream sundaes. Other features included three craft projects, a sucker tree, cotton candy, and an extensive array of raffle items for the entire family. The dance featured kid-friendly songs and a grand march, where random drawing selected the dance’s king and queen.

The Kate Goodrich P.T.O. could not have offered such a wonderful event for area families if it were not for the many generous donations received from area businesses. The Kate Goodrich P.T.O is proud to continue this event yearly because of all the community support.