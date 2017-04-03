Walter J. ‘Wally’ Muschinske, 87, of Weston, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Weston.

Walter was born On September 6, 1929, in the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County, son of the late Walter and Anna (Rusch) Muschinske. He married Nathalie Franz on June 15, 1957, in the Town of Pine River. She survives. Wally owned and operated a dairy farm on Lone Oak Road in the Town of Pine River for about 30 years. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Town of Pine River, and played dartball at church. Wally enjoyed fishing, especially going on Canadian fishing trips with his brother, George and his friend, Eldred ‘Buzz’ Plautz. He also enjoyed making maple syrup and logging his land for lumber he eventually used to build his retirement house. After retirement, Wally enjoyed collecting tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Nathalie Muschinske of Weston; daughter, Ruth Muschinske of Wausau; son, Mark (Roni) Muschinske of Aurora, Colorado; step-grandson, Tyler Lendt of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Doris (Gerald) Schield of Stevens Point; brother, George Muschinske of Rice Lake; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Muschinske of Merrill and Audrey (David) Steffen of Land O’ Lakes; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Muschinske; brother, Gerald Muschinske; and sister-in-law, Mae Muschinske.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Town of Pine River. Rev. Susan Christian will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Town of Pine River. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 A.M. Tuesday at church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Merrill, is assisting the family.

