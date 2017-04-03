Shirley Ann Zantow passed away Friday morning, March 31, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin at the age of 68 years. She was born June 23, 1948 in Mauston, Wisconsin to George and Mary Elizabeth (Dunn) Steiner. Shirley was a caregiver and had worked in the Coweta Manor as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her life partner, Ruben Scroggins.

She is survived by her children, Scott F. Zantow and wife Mary Beth, Timothy M. Zantow and wife, Sara, Mike Scroggins, Marc Scroggins, Mickey Scroggins and Melinda Sue Scroggins Hicks; many grandchildren; sister, Mary Walters and husband, Dale, brother, George Steiner and wife, Kathy.