Rosemarie W. Emerich entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the age of 89, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill and under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice. She was born on August 10, 1927 to the late Oscar and Erna (Frick) Schuenke in Merrill, WI. Rosemarie attended and graduated from Sycamore High School in Illinois. She met and fell in love with Raymond J. Emerich, and the two exchanged vows on September 6, 1947 in Merrill, WI. He preceded her in death on December 29, 1980. Rosemarie worked at various local businesses, including Weinbrenner Shoe Factory, Northern Door, cleaning at the clinic and working at the canning factory, before retiring from her position at Quality Print. Rosemarie was very active in her church, participating in the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and working with the quilting group. Not only did she quilt for church, but she would quilt at home for her family. Rosemarie was a very talented seamstress, even making clothing for herself and her daughters when they were younger. When she was younger, Rosemarie would enjoy spending time with her family on camping adventures. She would also spend time canning fruits, especially strawberries, and vegetables. Rosemarie would enjoy the peace and beauty of the outdoors while gardening in her yard or planting some flowers. She also loved animals, and especially loved being around her cats. Rosemarie would travel and visit her daughter, Linda and her husband, Rex. After her husband passed away, Rosemarie would take some trips with her church friends to China, Egypt, Greece and The Holy Land. Rosemarie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI. She very much enjoyed spending time with her cherished grandchildren. Rosemarie will be sadly missed.

Rosemarie is survived by her 4 daughters: Linda (Rex) Garnes from Grand Junction, CO, Anita (Bruce) Schulz from Tomahawk, WI, Deon (Ken) Gehrt and Reyne Blaise, both of Merrill, 6 grandchildren: Craig Schulz, Dennis (Sherri) Schulz, Emanda Schulz, Nathan Emerich, Christopher Blaise and Brandon Blaise, 9 great grandchildren: Jordan (Brandon) Glisch, Alyssa, Kurtis, Nikolajs, Kaspar, Camryn, Dawson and Deylah Schulz , 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Erna Schuenke, husband: Raymond J. Emerich, brother: Clarence Schuenke and 1 great grandson.

Funeral Services for Rosemarie will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 6pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will take place in the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. Family wishes to thank all of the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home for their care and compassion shown towards Rosemarie over the years and to Ministry Home Care Hospice for their support given to Rosemarie and her family. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be given in Rosemarie’s name to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Ladies Aid or the Altar Guild. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.