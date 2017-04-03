Patricia J. ‘Pat’ Koepke, age 84, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Patricia was born October 25, 1932 in Merrill, daughter of the late John Leo and Frieda (Walli) Rajek. Pat was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Pat was a wonderful mother and her family meant everything to her. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and playing BINGO with them. Pat also loved her little dog, Fenrir. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Canasta, embroidery work, rummage sales, and watching the birds and squirrels. Pat was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include her children, Rita Koepke, Helen (Marvin) Hanson, Patricia (Michael) Roets, Robert (Dee) Koepke Jr., David Koepke and William (Lori) Koepke Sr. all of Merrill; 14 grandchildren, John (Pam) Hanson, Lisa (Steve) Burger, Christopher (Hannah) Hanson, Amos Robl, Cameo Roets (Lucien Almli), Samantha Roets, Kimberly Kreie, Jennifer (Brian) Genrich, Steven (Heidi) Billingsley, Scott (Shannan) Billingsley, Erin (Sandy) Korich, William Koepke Jr. (Marissa English), Rachel Koepke (Casey Wages) and Patrick Koepke (Rachel Bezier); 21 great-grandchildren, Elliott and Benjamin Hanson, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Brayden Annis, Cecilia Burger, Courtney Bloomer, Isabel Wendt, Joshua Hanson, Alex Kreie (David Young), Olivia Kreie, Dylan and David Genrich, Parker, Mason and Lucy Billingsley, Jake and Max Billingsley, and Samantha, Natalie and Carmella Korich; one brother, Robert Rajek of Merrill; her beloved dog, Fenrir; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents John Leo and Frieda Rajek; granddaughter, Bobbie Lee Koepke; great-granddaughter, Hannah Genrich; her siblings, Margaret Domino, Helen Lohfink, infant Joan Mary Rajek and John ‘Snooks’ Rajek Sr.; several nephews; and her former husband, Robert Koepke Sr.

The mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Thursday, April 6, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will preside. Burial will take place in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 11:00 A.M. Thursday at church.

