Merrill Police reports

March 31

12:02 p.m.- Officers were requested by Probation and Parole to take a female subject into custody for a probation violation. Officer took the female into custody and she was transported to the jail.

12:49 p.m.- Officers were requested by Probation and Parole to take a male subject into custody for a probation violation. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

3 p.m.- Officers were requested by Probation and Parole to take a male subject into custody for a probation violation. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

April 1

3:15 a.m.- Officers responded to an address in the 1600 Block of E. 2nd St. for a report of an individual playing loud music in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located the vehicle and observed a male party sleeping in the driver’s seat with the music turned up very loud. The male party admitted to drinking intoxicating beverages and admitted to driving to his location afterwards. Officers conducted field sobriety tests on the male and as a result placed him under arrest for Operating While under the Influence. The male was later released to a responsible party.

3:58 a.m.- Officers responded to the Badger Hotel for a disturbance. It was found that a male and female had been involved in a physical altercation. As a result of an investigation the male was placed under arrest for Strangulation/Suffocation and Bail Jumping. The male was transported to jail.

8 a.m.- Officers responded to the 1700 Block of Water Street for a restraining order violation. As a result, a male party was placed under arrest for violating a restraining order and was taken to jail.

12:32 p.m.- An officer observed a male party who was known to have a warrant for his arrest in the 1300 Block of West Main Street. The male attempted to flee officers, but was taken into custody. The male was arrested for Obstructing as well as for the warrant and was transported to jail.

1:25 p.m.- An officer took a report of the theft of money which would have occurred in the 300 Block of S. Sales St. The investigation is ongoing.

6:34 p.m.- An officer took a report of a theft from a business in the 700 Block of North Center Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.