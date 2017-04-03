Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 64-year-old Merrill man was injured after an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Harding. The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries. The Town of Corning Fire Department also responded to assist deputies.

A 31-year-old Lac Du Flambeau woman was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant charge. The woman was appearing in court on another matter when the warrant was discovered. She was able to post a cash bond later that evening and be released.

A 32-year-old Michigan man was arrested Friday night on a drug charge after a traffic stop in the Town of Somo. At 6:43 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on US Hwy. 8 at Honey Road. When he made contact with the driver from Lanse, MI, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana. He was released after posting a cash bond later that evening.

A 17-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Sunday evening on a drug charge. A Conservation Warden from the Wisconsin DNR made contact with the suspect and a 15-year-old Tomahawk youth in the area of Wheeler Road in the Town of Bradley. The warden was checking the pair after he received a report of illegal fishing. The two denied fishing and when asked to search the vehicle the 17-year-old attempted to conceal a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana. The suspect was detained until a deputy arrived. He was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and booked on the misdemeanor charge.

Then number of car deer crashes remains steady with six being reported this past week.