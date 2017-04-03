Lavine A. Krause, age 91, of Merrill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI. Lavine was born on January 1, 1926 to the late Harry and Leona (Langbecker) Hass, in the Town of Scott.

Lavine was a church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, for 32 years, secretary for their Blood Bank and secretary/treasurer for AAL Branch 32. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her great grandson, Matthew Weix, whom she had a special bond with.

Lavine is survived by her daughter: Rachelle (Gerald) Baade, Merrill, 2 sons: Gary (Sandra) Krause, Medford and Kelby (Nicole) Krause, Merrill, half-sister: Judith (Donald) Buntrock, Merrill, 1 step-sister: Flory (Rodney) Kalenske, 4 granddaughters: Amy Durkee, Las Vegas, Shannon Krause, Medford, Chad Krause, Wausau, Shelly (James) Weix, Merrill and Krystal (Mark) Roggenbuck, Merrill, 4 grandsons:, Shawn (Becky) Baade, Merrill, Derek (Brittany) Krause, Green Bay and Erik Krause, Merrill, 2 step-daughters: Michelle Sperl, Medford and Terry Wallace, Stevens Point, 10 great grandchildren: Emily, Matthew, Macey Jo, Tenley, Tyler, Carter, Drew, Ricky, Danielle, Gregory, Stacy, Zachery and Caleb, 12 great great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren: Tashia, Derek, Alexis and Bryce and 4 step great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Leona Hass, brother: Gerald Hass, infant grandson: Jesse Krause, step-father: Harry Saeger, infant great grandson: Jake Roggenbuck, infant step great grandson: Jayden Sperl, 3 step-brothers and 4 step-sisters.

Funeral Services for Lavine will be held on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home, Merrill and again on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will take place at the Faith Cemetery in the Town of Scott, immediately following the service.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.