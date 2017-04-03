James Henrichs, 80, of Lannon, formerly of Merrill, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 26, 2017. He was born November 1, 1936 in Merrill to the late Archie and Adela (Luedtke) Henrichs. On May 21, 1966 he and Bonnie Bouvat were united in marriage, a union that would last over 50 years.

Jim graduated from Merrill High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jim worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for 30 years. He also volunteered at the Lannon Fire Department during that time. Jim was a member of the Brew Town Cruisers and the Model A Club. He helped build a pavilion at Lannon Park and enjoyed cruising on his rider throughout the neighborhood to socialize with whoever he could with a cold Pabst. He would always lend a hand for family and friends whenever it was needed. He spent many evenings with the “cronies” under the beer tree. Jim was a hard worker and every 6 weeks, on his days off, he and the family would drive to Merrill to visit his mother. He will be sadly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie, Lannon, WI; four children: Sana (Brent Golemgeske) Bauman, Kristy (Monte) DuFresne, Kyle (Wendy) Henrichs and Holly (Shakes) Stadler; eight grandchildren: Andy, Brianna, McKenna, Jimmy, Raina, Sebastian, Peyton and Donovan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Adela Henrichs, four brothers, Ken, Phillip, Dennis and Thomas, and a sister, Janet.

Funeral Services for James were held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Waid Funeral Home, Merrill. Visitation was held from 10 AM until the time of service, also at the funeral home. Burial followed in Snow Hill Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.