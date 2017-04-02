Legislators release proposed ‘Right to Carry Act’

Bill allows concealed carry without a license

Senator David Craig (R-Town of Vernon) and Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) along with 39 co-authors have released the “Right to Carry Act,” which simplifies Wisconsin law and expands the rights of law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

“At its essence, this bill does two things: removes barriers to the exercise of a constitutional right and simplifies the law,” said Senator Craig. “If you decide to carry a weapon to protect yourself or your family, you should be able to do so easily – without bureaucratic hurdles and without cost.”

“We want to empower people to decide the best ways to defend themselves,” said Representative Felzkowski. “Whether it’s a taser in a purse or gun under a winter coat, we want to give more options for people to carry.”

Allowing concealed carry without a license closely mirrors the state’s current open carry laws.

“We already give people the ability to openly carry a firearm without a license. With this bill, law-abiding citizens will have the same right to carry discreetly that they currently have to carry openly,” said Senator Craig. “If you decide to throw on a coat, you should not be considered a criminal.”

The bill also clarifies and simplifies the carry of firearms in vehicles.

“In writing this bill, we found ambiguities in the law and ‘gotcha’ clauses which have tripped people up. The simplifications in this bill will help citizens more easily understand the law and avoid getting wrapped up in a court battle for something that should be lawful,” said Representative Felzkowski.

The bill will also create a basic license that will allow parents to pick-up and drop-off their children from school without having to leave their firearm at home. The bill maintains all local controls and private property rights by allowing the posting of schools, government buildings, and private property.

“Private property rights are extremely important,” said Senator Craig. “Our legislation does not diminish anyone’s ability to post their business and we uphold local elected officials’ ability to decide whether or not to post their buildings based on what is best for their community.”

The bill removes government red tape from self-protection and makes it more affordable to carry.

“Under this bill, if you are legally allowed to own a handgun, you can carry it concealed – no license, no fees, no government hoops to jump through,” said Representative Felzkowski.

“This bill expands freedoms and liberties for individuals and curtails the reach of unnecessary bureaucracy,” said Senator Craig.

Currently, 12 states passed similar laws and an additional 20 states are considering legislation this session.

“More and more people in Wisconsin and around the country, from all political stripes, are deciding to carry to protect themselves and their families. The desire around the country has been to restore 2nd Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens. It is time for Wisconsin to honor that constitutional right and give freedom back to our citizens,” said Representative Felzkowski and Senator Craig.