Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Zackery D. Schwartz, 20 of Merrill– was charged March 27 with Felony Manufacture/Delivery of Counterfeit Ampethamine.

According to court records, on Jan. 30, Schwartz made a deal with another individual to trade a syringe of methamphetamine for an iPhone. When the individual attempted to inject the contents of the syringe, they discovered the substance given by Schwartz was not Methamphetamine. Shortly after, Schwartz reportedly notified the individual that the substance was in fact salt.

During his initial appearance on Monday, March 27, a $2,500 cash bond was ordered in addition to a $25,000 cash bond previously ordered related to another Felony case.

Just ten days prior, on March 16, Schwartz appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court facing a Felony charge of First Degree Reckless Injury; related to a stabbing incident in the city of Merrill on March 15.

According to court records from that incident, Merrill Police responded to a Hendricks Street residence at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. Merrill Police reports indicate Schwartz pushed a woman inside the residence. When the victim intervened, an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Schwartz reportedly produced a knife and swung it at the victim, severing a bicep. The victim was taken to the trauma center at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield due to the severity of the injury.

Schwartz remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $25,000 cash bond as well as the $2,500 cash bond from the most recent case.

Also on Monday, Schwartz waived his right to a preliminary hearing and probable cause was found to bound him over for trial. He will be back in court for an arraignment scheduled for April 6.

Rebecca S. Shabazz, 33 of Merrill– was charged March 29 with Felony theft-Value of $10,000 or more.

According to court records, Shabazz- while an employee of a Merrill area convenience store-rang in fictitious discounts on her register and then took cash or lottery tickets in the amount of the fake discounts.

Upon further investigation, the company determined Shabazz had discounted a total of $28, 721 from her register over the course of the last year.

Rebecca K. Hollman, 29 of Mosinee– was charged March 24 with several drug-related charges including Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as two charges of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

According to court records, Hollman was involved in a traffic stop by Merrill officers on March 23, during which she was found to be exhibiting symptoms indicative of drug impairment. Hollman’s driving status was also reportedly suspended.

Hollman reportedly admitted to consuming prescription medication for which she did not have a prescription, at which point she was taken into custody on a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the Influence.

A subsequent search of Hollman’s vehicle reportedly yielded various pipes commonly used to consume marijuana as well as trace amount of marijuana, a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine as well as .3 grams of methamphetamine, items of methamphetamine-related paraphernalia and four plastic gem bags containing several pills, packaged separately.

Two of the four bags were discovered to contain a prescription Central Nervous System depressant, commonly used to treat seizures and panic-related conditions.

Hollman remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $500 cash bond as well as a $6,500 signature bond.

Kathleen A. Dobson, 57 of Merrill– was charged March 23 with Felony-5th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated.

According to court records, Dobson was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on March 22 during which she was reportedly behaving in a suspicious manner at a local store and acting ‘tipsy’ according to store employee.

Officers made contact with Dobson, at which time she reportedly appeared highly intoxicated and admitted to driving to the store within 20 minutes prior to contact with officers. Dobson reportedly submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, but testing was later interrupted by the investigating officer for the sake of Dobson’s safety.

Dobson remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.