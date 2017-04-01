Plans underway for 17th Merrill Senior Graduation Celebration

Merrill has a long tradition of offering graduating senior a safe, alcohol-free, and fun party on graduation night to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends and classmates. Plans are underway for the 17th year of the Senior Graduation Celebration and the theme for 2017 is “Bon Voyage!”

The goal is to involve civic groups, business, and individuals to financially support the celebration. The ability to host this party is based on donations and the sale of tickets ($20 each) to graduates attending the celebration.

“We have great support from the Merrill community during the past 16 years, in the form of monetary donations, prizes, food and volunteers,” said Linda Peterson of the Merrill Senior Graduation Celebration Planning Committee.

The celebration runs from 10 p.m. on graduation night – May 26 this year – and runs until about 4 a.m. Some of the activities offered in the past, and hoped to offer again this year, are: sumo wrestling, jousting, bounce house, photo booth, bingo (cash prizes), caricature artists, hypnotist and a magician.

Valuable prizes are also given away to graduates.

The planning committee is seeking donations toward the celebration. Donors may choose to sponsor one of the activities listed above, or a cash contribution to the general support of the celebration. Any amount of financial support is appreciated.

For more information, contact Linda Peterson at 715-536-1730 or 715-212-7133. Donations should be made payable to: Senior Celebration, c/o Linda Peterson, N2428 Pit Road, Merrill, WI, 54452.