Plans underway for 17th Merrill Senior Graduation Celebration

Representatives of the Merrill High School Class of 2017 hold monetary donations that have already been presented for the 17th Merrill Senior Graduation Celebration planned for graduation night, May 26.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Merrill has a long tradition of offering graduating senior a safe, alcohol-free, and fun party on graduation night to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends and classmates. Plans are underway for the 17th year of the Senior Graduation Celebration and the theme for 2017 is “Bon Voyage!”
The goal is to involve civic groups, business, and individuals to financially support the celebration. The ability to host this party is based on donations and the sale of tickets ($20 each) to graduates attending the celebration.
“We have great support from the Merrill community during the past 16 years, in the form of monetary donations, prizes, food and volunteers,” said Linda Peterson of the Merrill Senior Graduation Celebration Planning Committee.
The celebration runs from 10 p.m. on graduation night – May 26 this year – and runs until about 4 a.m. Some of the activities offered in the past, and hoped to offer again this year, are: sumo wrestling, jousting, bounce house, photo booth, bingo (cash prizes), caricature artists, hypnotist and a magician.
Valuable prizes are also given away to graduates.
The planning committee is seeking donations toward the celebration. Donors may choose to sponsor one of the activities listed above, or a cash contribution to the general support of the celebration. Any amount of financial support is appreciated.
For more information, contact Linda Peterson at 715-536-1730 or 715-212-7133. Donations should be made payable to: Senior Celebration, c/o Linda Peterson, N2428 Pit Road, Merrill, WI, 54452.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Community invited to check out MHS food pantry

Comments comments

Kate Goodrich to host ‘Let Them Be Little’ Formal Dance

Comments comments

Degrees and post-secondary accolades announced for local grads

Comments comments

Local ice cream-ceramic shop and Optimists team-up in battle vs hunger

Comments comments