Graeber named Athlete of the Week

THS Sophomore Sierra Graeber was recently named All-Great Northern Conference Honorable Mention, as a member of the THS varsity Girls Basketball squad. Graeber paced the ladies in overall scoring with 111 points on the year, while hitting 40% (45/110) from the field and 63% of her Free Throws (21/33); for a per game average of 9.3 points.

Aside from basketball, Sierra is a member of the THS Girls Track team in the spring as well as member of the THS competitive Trap Shooting team.

In her free time, Sierra enjoys trap shooting, hunting, fishing and dirt biking as well as being a member of a youth group at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Tomahawk.

Daughter of Tom and Deonn Graeber of Tomahawk, Sierra currently holds a 3.9 GPA and hopes to attend college upon graduation from High School; majoring in Biology.