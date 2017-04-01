Community invited to check out MHS food pantry

Merrill High School will unveil its new in-house food and clothing pantry to the public during an open house event on Monday, April 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Community members are welcome to come and see “The Nest,” recently set up in the school.

In partnership with the local St. Vincent de Paul conference, The Nest offers food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene products to students who may be in need. Regular hours for The Nest will be Tuesdays and Fridays from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The school’s Student Services staff administer the food pantry, located discreetly in a room that previously held files.

“We want people to feel comfortable using it,” said MHS counselor Allie Libby.

A group of MHS students have volunteered to help as well.

“We asked for volunteers and these students felt they wanted to help out,” Libby said.

Students have already been using The Nest, Libby noted. Libby, who has experience with a food pantry in her previous school district, has taken the lead role with The Nest.

“I’ve seen how awesome a food pantry is,” she said. “We wanted to provide something in house. It fosters a sense of community and a good perspective-taking opportunity for students, knowing that other students are going through hard times.”

Libby noted that some students at the high school may be living on their own, or may be responsible for taking care of younger siblings.

The Nest is well-stocked thanks to a food and clothing drive recently held at the high school as a competition among advisory rooms. Future food collections are planned, such as offering a discount on prom tickets with a donation.