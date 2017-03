T.B. Scott Free Library will offer a Video Book Trailer Contest for middle school students from April 1-21.

Create a video book trailer showcasing your favorite book for teens and compete to win a gift certificate. Winning trailers will be used in the library’s Teen Summer Program promotional video.

lease pick up the Video Book Trailer Contest rules at the library or find them online at www.tbscottlibrary.org. The deadline for submitting entries is Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m.