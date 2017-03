Orville James Wegner passed away March 11, 2017. Born December 19, 1934, in Merrill, WI. Orville married Dolores Folta December 14, 1968. He served in the army Sept. 1957 – Sept. 1959.

Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Valerie (Gary), Kristine (Todd), Gina (Richard); one son, Damian (Megan); and five grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private memorial.