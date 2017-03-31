Merrill Police reports

March 27

3:09 p.m.- Officers took a male into custody in the 1100 Block of East First Street for a probation violation and transported him to jail.

7:25 p.m.- Officers took a male into custody in the 1000 Block of East First Street after the male had an active warrant for his arrest and wanted to turn himself in. The male was transported to the jail.

March 29

9:20 a.m.- A caller reported someone had stolen a large decorative Easter bunny from her garage. The caller believes the theft happened a month prior as she heard and saw a suspicious vehicle near her residence at that time.

3:28 p.m.- A caller reported someone had broken two lights on the River Bend Trail.

11:42 p.m.- An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The officer requested K9 assistance. When the K9 officer approached with dog, a passenger admitted she was in possession of a marijuana pipe. She was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released. Another passenger was arrested for a probation violation for violating rules of her probation.

March 30

1:19 p.m.- A caller reported seeing a male standing near the top of a trestle bridge. A minute later they became concerned and turned around to check on him and he was no longer there. Fearing he may have jumped/fell into the Wisconsin River, they reported the sighting. To err on the side of caution, a dive team as well as the Department of Natural Resources assisted Merrill Fire & Rescue to check the river. Nobody was located and nobody has since been

reported missing.

3:56 p.m.- A caller reported some packages had been shipped to her previous address. She sent a certified letter to the new occupant of the residence requesting the packages be returned to the post office, however this had not occurred. The officer will be conducting additional investigation with the U.S. Postal Service and the occupant of the address where the packages were sent.

5:31 p.m.- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections requested a probationer be arrested at an address for violating his probation rules. Contact was made and the man was arrested for a probation violation.