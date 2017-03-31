Check out Watts-Up Meter at T.B. Scott Library

What evil lurks in your phantom electrical load? The WPS Watts-Up Meter knows. Now available for check out at T.B. Scott Library, the WPS Watts-Up Meter is a device that instantaneously measures electrical appliance energy use, when the unit is actually operating and when it is off in the stand-by mode. You might be amazed at your home’s “phantom energy load.”

Check out the WPS Watts-Up Meter, take it home, plug it in and plug your appliance into the unit. It’s all part of the WPS effort at reducing your electrical bill, saving you money and saving the environment.

