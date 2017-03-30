Update: Rescue efforts called off

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

In the wake of over three hours of vigilant search efforts from four area agencies, the search for an individual who may have fallen from an area railroad tressle into the Wisconsin River, was called off just before 5 PM this afternoon. Personnel engaged in the search reported efforts to locate the individual were unsuccessful.

At 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Merrill Police and Fire departments initially responded to a report of a man standing on the top railing of a bridge over the river off West Main Street. A passerby reportedly observed the man standing on the upper beams of the tressle; which stands approximately 80 feet above the surface of the Wisconsin River. However, upon turning around for a second observation, the reporting indicated the man was no longer visible.

Within minutes personnel and equipment from the Merrill Fire Department were on-scene in two locations; the area of the tressle as well as Ott’s Park. Assistance was requested from the Tomahawk Fire Department’s Dive Team as well as those of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dive Teams. Within an hour from the initial page from the Lincoln County 911 Communications Center, personnel from all four agencies had begun both above and below-water search efforts. Both underwater visual equipment and SONAR equipment provided by the Wisconsin DNR, were utilized in the search efforts.

Upon completing the search this afternoon, Merrill Fire Department personnel indicated the area of the search was fairly shallow, with the deepest area only dropping to an estimated depth of 10 feet. Personnel also indicated underwater debris including branches and limbs proved to be a challenge. The Merrill Fire Department would like to thank the responding agencies for their assistance and timely response to today’s incident.