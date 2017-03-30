Scouting for Food 2017

The Boy Scouts of the Merrill area will be conducting a food drive to benefit the needy in the community. All food donations will go to the Merrill Community Food Pantry and to Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

Donation bags will be dropped off on Saturday, April 1. We ask that you please put non-perishable food items in the bags such as cereals, Hamburger Helpers, baking items, pasta sauces, canned goods, etc. The bags of food will be collected on Saturday, April 8.

Your donations put smiles on the faces of struggling families and individuals. Thanks for your help!

Renita Gerbig

Merrill Community Food Pantry