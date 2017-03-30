Scouting for Food 2017

Lincoln Community Bank wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all who participated in its recent food drive for the Merrill Food Pantry, and to those who contributed to the Christmas Spirit Giving Tree Program. Lincoln Community Bank was able to deliver 389 lbs. of food to the pantry. Pictured from left are Betsy Wiesneski and Clyde Nelson, LCB; Al Crevier, Merrill Community Food Pantry; and Jan Ament, LCB.

The Boy Scouts of the Merrill area will be conducting a food drive to benefit the needy in the community. All food donations will go to the Merrill Community Food Pantry and to Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

Donation bags will be dropped off on Saturday, April 1. We ask that you please put non-perishable food items in the bags such as cereals, Hamburger Helpers, baking items, pasta sauces, canned goods, etc. The bags of food will be collected on Saturday, April 8.

Your donations put smiles on the faces of struggling families and individuals. Thanks for your help!

Renita Gerbig
Merrill Community Food Pantry

