New rankings show healthiest and least healthy counties in Wisconsin

Lincoln County ranked 49 out of 72 counties for health outcomes and 38 for health factors, according to the seventh annual County Health Rankings, released today by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI). The Rankings are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org.

“The County Health Rankings gives the community and our stakeholders a snapshot on what is going well and what areas we need to improve on,” said Shelley Hersil, Health Officer and Director of Lincoln County Health Department. “Collaborating, resources, and education are critical in taking action on making healthy changes to our community and improving the health of all residents.”

An easy-to-use snapshot that compares counties within states, the Rankings show that where you live influences how well and how long you live. The local level data makes it clear that good health is influenced by many factors beyond medical care including housing, education, jobs, access to healthy foods, and more. This year the Rankings took a closer look at premature deaths – or deaths that occur among people under age 75. Exploring Wisconsin’s premature death trends from 1997 to 2014, we find 39 counties have seen improvements in premature death rates, while five have seen worsening rates and the rest saw no change.

The Rankings Key Findings Report reveals that drug overdose deaths are fueling a dramatic increase in premature deaths nationally because of an increase in deaths among 15 to 44 year olds. From 2014 to 2015, 85 percent of the increase in premature deaths can be attributed to a swift increase in deaths among these younger populations. The Rankings Key Findings report reveals that while myriad issues contributed to the rise, the drug overdose epidemic is the leading cause of death among 25 to 44 year olds and is a clear driver of this trend. Drug deaths are also accelerating among 15 to 24 year olds, but nearly three times as many people in this age group die by homicide, suicide, or in motor vehicle crashes.

“The County Health Rankings show us that where people live plays a key role in how long and how well they live,” said Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, MD, RWJF president and CEO. “The Rankings allow local leaders to clearly see and prioritize the challenges they face — whether it’s rising premature death rates or the growing drug overdose epidemic — so they can bring community leaders and residents together to find solutions.”

According to the 2017 Rankings, the five healthiest counties in Wisconsin, starting with most healthy, are Ozaukee County, followed by Kewaunee County, St. Croix County, Taylor County and Washington County. The five counties in the poorest health, starting with least healthy, are Menominee County, Milwaukee County, Sawyer County, Adams County and Washburn County.

This year’s Rankings also introduce a new measure focused on young people, those 16 to 24, who are not in school or working. About 4.9 million young people in the U.S. — one out of eight — fall into this category. Rates of youth disconnection are higher in rural counties (21.6 percent), particularly those in the South and West, than in urban ones (13.7 percent).

“Young adults who are not in school or working represent untapped potential in our communities and our nation that we can’t afford to waste,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, PhD, RN, director of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. “Communities addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and education can make a difference creating opportunities for all youth and young adults. The County Health Rankings are an important springboard for conversations on how to do just that.”

The Rankings have become an important tool for communities that want to improve health for all. Lincoln County has a number of initiatives underway to expand health opportunities for residents. Primary focus has been on the county’s community health priority areas identified by community partners in 2012. These priorities include access to oral health, mental health and nutrition. Progress is being made by community coalitions to bring awareness of these issues. Such activities include supporting and creating community gardens, FoodShare access at Farmers’ Markets, training in Mental Health First Aid, campaigns on the importance of seeing your dentist and eating healthy. For more information on getting involved in these issues, contact Shelley Hersil, Lincoln County Health Department, 715-539-1369, or shersil@co.lincoln.wi.us.