Gerald “Jerry” Duane Seidler, 83, of Wausau, formerly of the towns of Berlin and Stettin, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Jerry was born on March 23, 1934, in Wausau, to Fred Sr. and Margaret (Borth) Seidler. He grew up in the town of Stettin attending the Little Red Schoolhouse and graduated from Marathon High School. After school, he worked at the Wausau Garage and on June 13, 1959, he married Viola Holtz at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau. Shortly after their marriage Jerry and Viola purchased a dairy farm in the town of Berlin and together they operated the farm for 37 years. When Jerry decided to retire from farming he didn’t really retire from working. He worked at Goetsch’s Welding and Machine and then for Motors Service and Supply as a parts runner.

In his free time Jerry enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and travelling with Viola across the United States. One of his most memorable trips was to Alaska. He liked playing Sheepshead, dancing Polkas and Waltzes, gardening, wood working, crafting, and watching NASCAR.

Survivors include his children, Terry (Linda) Seidler, Julie (Adam) Hirte, Pamela (Darin) Aschbrenner, and Clint (Brittany) Seidler; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Willis “Bill” Seidler; and sister, Marlene Krenz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola; parents, Fred and Margaret; and brothers, Leroy, Theodore, and Fred.

A funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau, with Rev. Philip Schneider officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, town of Maine.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.