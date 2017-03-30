Dive teams deployed to Wisconsin River

< > Lincoln and Oneida county dive teams gear up to join the search.

UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., the Lincoln County, Oneida County and Tomahawk dive teams are still on scene with divers in the water, using underwater imaging to search the area under the train trestle south of West Main Street.

UPDATE: The Tomahawk dive team has arrived on scene at Ott’s Park. With emergency personnel staging at Ott’s Park, citizens are asked to stay out of that area to avoid creating unnecessary congestion.

The Merrill Fire Department has launched its rescue boat on the Wisconsin River at Ott’s Park. The Tomahawk, Lincoln County and Oneida County dive teams have also been paged to the scene.

At 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Merrill Police and Fire departments initially responded to a report of a man standing on the top railing of a bridge over the river off West Main Street. The man could not be located and it is unknown whether he went into the water.