Boys crowned meet champions; girls tie for 5th at home indoor invites

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Thursday afternoon, the Merrill girls varsity track and field squad kicked off their 2017 season; hosting the six-team Bluejay Indoor Invitational at the MHS Field House.

The ladies would go on to place fifth with 38 points; trailing fourth place Marathon City by 12.

Junior Autumn Schenzel spearheaded the Bluejay girls’ effort with a second place finish in the 200 meter dash event, with a time of 28.5 seconds. Schenzel would also come up big for the ladies in the 50 meter dash with a time of 7.2 seconds.

Sophomore Dalie Thomas followed up with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash at 29.2 seconds.

Schenzel joined team members Ashlin Berry, Emily Sczygelski and Thomas with a third place finish in the 4×400 meter relay on Thursday.

Sczygelski added more fuel to the Bluejay effort with a fourth place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 30 feet, 1 inch.

Junior Morgan Wardall pulled off a third place rank in the shot-put with a stellar throw of 4 feet, 4 inches.

Other top finishers Thursday afternoon were Kaitlyn Arndt in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6 minutes and 55 seconds, placing fifth. Freshman Ann Herndt followed with a sixth place finish at 7:01.

Boys go the distance

Last Tuesday afternoon, Bluejay boys varsity track and field swept their home indoor invitational meet in decisive fashion with 104 total points; running away with the championship by 26 points over second place Waupaca.

Several athletes contributed to the top-end performance including first place finishes from Isaiah Heyel (50 Meter Dash-6.2 seconds/400 Meter Dash-57.9 seconds); James Pawlicki in the 50 meter dash (6.2 seconds); Jared Ollhoff in the high jump (6 feet) and triple jump events (43 feet, 5 inches).

Other top finishers for the guys were the second placing 4×800 Meter Relay Team of Nathan Koch, Stephen Koch, Travis Wright and Taron Gutowski (9:08.20).

Adam Laehn finished a strong second in the 50 Meter Dash (6.3 seconds) along with Dominic Leistikow (200 Meter Dash/25.80 secs).

The 4×200 Meter Relay Team of Brandon Amelse, Jacob Romang, Keven Gugliemina and Travis Wright pulled off a third place finish (2:08.60) along with the 4×400 Meter Relay Team of Heyel, Tyler Wolff, Pawlicki and Leistikow; placing third with a time of (3:51.7).

Isaac Meyer finished third in the 55 meter hurdle with a time of 8.2 secs.