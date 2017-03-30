Boys crowned meet champions; girls tie for 5th at home indoor invites

Merrill's Stephen Koch competes in the 1600 meter run during the opening track meet of the season inside the MHS fieldhouse last Tuesday.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Thursday afternoon, the Merrill girls varsity track and field squad kicked off their 2017 season; hosting the six-team Bluejay Indoor Invitational at the MHS Field House.

The ladies would go on to place fifth with 38 points; trailing fourth place Marathon City by 12.

Junior Autumn Schenzel spearheaded the Bluejay girls’ effort with a second place finish in the 200 meter dash event, with a time of 28.5 seconds. Schenzel would also come up big for the ladies in the 50 meter dash with a time of 7.2 seconds.
Sophomore Dalie Thomas followed up with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash at 29.2 seconds.

Schenzel joined team members Ashlin Berry, Emily Sczygelski and Thomas with a third place finish in the 4×400 meter relay on Thursday.

Sczygelski added more fuel to the Bluejay effort with a fourth place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 30 feet, 1 inch.
Junior Morgan Wardall pulled off a third place rank in the shot-put with a stellar throw of 4 feet, 4 inches.
Other top finishers Thursday afternoon were Kaitlyn Arndt in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6 minutes and 55 seconds, placing fifth. Freshman Ann Herndt followed with a sixth place finish at 7:01.

Boys go the distance

Last Tuesday afternoon, Bluejay boys varsity track and field swept their home indoor invitational meet in decisive fashion with 104 total points; running away with the championship by 26 points over second place Waupaca.

Several athletes contributed to the top-end performance including first place finishes from Isaiah Heyel (50 Meter Dash-6.2 seconds/400 Meter Dash-57.9 seconds); James Pawlicki in the 50 meter dash (6.2 seconds); Jared Ollhoff in the high jump (6 feet) and triple jump events (43 feet, 5 inches).

Other top finishers for the guys were the second placing 4×800 Meter Relay Team of Nathan Koch, Stephen Koch, Travis Wright and Taron Gutowski (9:08.20).

Adam Laehn finished a strong second in the 50 Meter Dash (6.3 seconds) along with Dominic Leistikow (200 Meter Dash/25.80 secs).

The 4×200 Meter Relay Team of Brandon Amelse, Jacob Romang, Keven Gugliemina and Travis Wright pulled off a third place finish (2:08.60) along with the 4×400 Meter Relay Team of Heyel, Tyler Wolff, Pawlicki and Leistikow; placing third with a time of (3:51.7).

Isaac Meyer finished third in the 55 meter hurdle with a time of 8.2 secs.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Bonnell named Athlete of the Week

Comments comments

Koch named Athlete of the Week

Comments comments

PRMS students fuel ‘Freedom Pen’ project in support of Honor Flight Veterans

Comments comments

Recent grads bound for NCAA Wrestling Nationals

Comments comments