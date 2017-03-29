Funeral for fallen officer

Several hundred law enforcement officers from across the state and country are on hand in Weston this afternoon for the funeral of slain officer Jason Weiland of the Everest Metro Police Department. Detective Weiland was one of four people killed in a shooting spree last Wednesday. Well over 1,000 attended the funeral service held at noon at D.C. Everest Senior High School. Eulogies were delivered by Weiland’s eldest daughter, along with Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks and retired Capt. Greg Hagenbucher.

The funeral was followed by a procession from the school to Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau, where a private service is being held.

The procession was led by Everest Metro Police Department vehicles, followed by other Marathon County agencies and then hundreds of other law enforcement and fire/EMS vehicles from jurisdictions as far away as Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana and Ontario. The endless stream of emergency services vehicles stretched for miles and went on for about 40 minutes as the end of the procession cleared D.C. Everest High School just after 3 p.m.

Among the large contingent of law enforcement in attendance are the Honor Guard and uniformed personnel of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Lincoln County deputies and members of the Lincoln County Special Response Team responded to the active shooter incident last Wednesday afternoon and remained on scene until the emergency was resolved.

