Your Tuesday Merrill forecast <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/i78U1pS5dB8/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/i78U1pS5dB8" /> Posted by: Foto News , March 28, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Bluejay winter athletes garner All-WVC accolades Comments comments Your Friday Merrill forecast Ask an Official: City admin discusses upcoming street projects Comments comments Les and Jim’s host ‘Ballroom Bash’ Comments comments