The Seed Library is back

It’s getting warmer outside, the snow is melting, and the birds are returning. At the library, we are noticing an increased interest in books about outdoor recreation and projects. Books about camping, building patios and fences, nature walks, motorcycle repair manuals, beekeeping, and, of course, gardening. That’s right…it’s time to plant those seeds and see Mother Nature at her best, bringing new life after a cold, dormant winter.

Now, all you need are some seeds. Well, you could buy them, but that starts to add up and your crops may not produce as much as you hoped. You could also just buy your produce, but imagine the satisfaction of biting into a slice of your own homegrown, fresh tomato. Why pay for them when you can support your library and get seven different seed varieties for free.

Not only that, we receive our seeds from the Seed Savers Exchange, an organization whose mission is to “conserve and promote America’s culturally diverse but endangered garden and food crop heritage for future generations by collecting, growing, and sharing heirloom seeds and plants.” By checking out seeds at T.B. Scott Free Library, you are making a difference. By growing and saving these seeds, you are preserving tradition and sustainable living.

With the valuable assistance of our local master gardeners last year, we had the best return of seeds since we started this program! This year, we are able to sow what we reaped thanks to everyone who returned their seeds. The same varieties are able to be grown in a container, none of the plants need to bolt in order to collect the seeds, and all seeds are able to be collected in the same year and mature in a growing period agreeable to our region.

Interested, but not sure how to get started? Need some tips? Help is on the way. Local master gardener, Amanda Mathis, will be presenting this year’s Seed Seminar, Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. in the community room. We also have the pleasure of welcoming back Lincoln County’s Agricultural Development Educator, Dan Marzu, to assist us further as we start the growing season. They will be sharing their insights on the variety of seeds, helpful tips for a successful growth, the dos and don’ts of seed collecting, and more.

Everyone at the seminar is able to take their selection of seeds home that day, before opening day of the Seed Library on Monday, April 3. For more information, contact T.B. Scott Free Library at 715-536-7191 or check out our website at www.tbscottlibrary.org.